Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: PM Modi Delivers Landslide Win For BJP, Rahul Gandhi Concedes Defeat

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 23, 2019 18:54 IST
Election Results 2019 Updates: PM Modi's BJP is headed for a victory bigger than in 2014

New Delhi: 

The Stage is set for PM Modi-led NDA as it secures another 5-year-term in office. With over half of the votes counted, figures show a sweeping win for BJP and its alliance, crossing the 300 mark. The Congress, with help from its alliance, failed to get past the 100 mark. The party, led by Rahul Gandhi, had made a comeback in the 5-state Assembly polls last year. The votes during the mammoth seven phase election, appeared to echo PM Modi's campaign centred around national security and nationalism. Along with the lead in expected states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the Modi wave swept through states like West Bengal, Karnataka and Odisha. Leaving Only Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh untouched.

Responding to astounding the win, PM Modi said "India wins yet again" and thanked the people for their support. Rahul Gandhi on the other hand, conceded defeat and said, "people of India have decided that Narendra Modi will be the PM again and I fully respect it".

The results also resonate with the exit polls that has predicted that the BJP will win just as many seats as it did in 2014 and form a government comfortably. The poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, gave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122. 

Here Are The Live Updates Of Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:


May 23, 2019
18:54 (IST)
What Rahul Gandhi said after what is seen as a poor performance by the Congress under his leadership:

May 23, 2019
18:47 (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today addressed a press conference and congratulated the Prime Minister on his victory. He also conceded defeat in Amethi and sent a message to Smriti Irani, who won the Amethi seat - Congress' bastion. 

May 23, 2019
18:44 (IST)
The NDA alliance is ahead in 343 of the 542 seats, while the BJP alone has crossed the 300 mark. In 2014, the party won 282 seats, the NDA had won 336. It was the first time in more than three decades that a single party won majority on its own.

The UPA is ahead in 89 seats with the Congress alone barely crossing the 50 mark.

