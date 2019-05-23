Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: PM Modi Delivers Landslide Win For BJP, Rahul Gandhi Concedes Defeat

Election Results 2019 Updates: PM Modi's BJP is headed for a victory bigger than in 2014

The Stage is set for PM Modi-led NDA as it secures another 5-year-term in office. With over half of the votes counted, figures show a sweeping win for BJP and its alliance, crossing the 300 mark. The Congress, with help from its alliance, failed to get past the 100 mark. The party, led by Rahul Gandhi, had made a comeback in the 5-state Assembly polls last year. The votes during the mammoth seven phase election, appeared to echo PM Modi's campaign centred around national security and nationalism. Along with the lead in expected states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the Modi wave swept through states like West Bengal, Karnataka and Odisha. Leaving Only Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh untouched.

Responding to astounding the win, PM Modi said "India wins yet again" and thanked the people for their support. Rahul Gandhi on the other hand, conceded defeat and said, "people of India have decided that Narendra Modi will be the PM again and I fully respect it".

The results also resonate with the exit polls that has predicted that the BJP will win just as many seats as it did in 2014 and form a government comfortably. The poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, gave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.

Here Are The Live Updates Of Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: