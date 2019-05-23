Election Results 2019: 'Solid Slap On My Face,' Says Actor-Politician Prakash Raj On Defeat

India Elections Result: Prakash Raj had announced his entry into politics on January 1.

Actor Prakash Raj, who contested as an independent candidate in Karnataka, described his defeat today as a "a solid slap on my face".

Prakash Raj contested from the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency against Congress's Rizwan Arshad and the BJP's PC Mohan.

"A SOLID SLAP on my face as More ABUSE, TROLL, and HUMILIATION come my way. I WILL STAND MY GROUND. My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue. A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN. THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. JAI HIND (sic)," he tweeted.

The actor had announced his entry into politics on January 1 and had begun campaigning even before he filed his nomination.

Prakash Raj had been vocal on social and political issues and had frequently attacked the Narendra Modi government. He used auto rickshaws during his campaign.

The BJP was leading in 24 out of 28 seats in Karnataka as votes were counted for the national election. The Congress and Janata Dal Secular led in only two seats and one.

Across the country, the BJP has scored a spectacular mandate for a second straight term in power.

