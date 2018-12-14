Election Results 2018 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's Decision On Next Chief Minister Of Rajasthan Today

While Ashok Gehlot is backed by the party leadership, Sachin Pilot is popular among the youth.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 14, 2018 10:57 IST
Ashok Gehlot likely to be Rajasthan Chief Minister, according to sources

New Delhi: 

Two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be chief minister of Rajasthan, sources in the Congress have told NDTV. An official announcement on the matter will be made soon, the sources said on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi, who met both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot at his residence yesterday, will make his final decision today. While Ashok Gehlot is backed by the party leadership, Sachin Pilot is popular among the youth. After yesterday's meetings, sources say Ashok Gehlot has an edge.

Party observer for Rajasthan KC Venugopal said, "Taking decision on CM is not an easy job. The final decision will be taken tomorrow (today, Friday) in a meeting to be held around 10 am."

On the other hand for Chhattisgarh, frontrunners TS Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel have been called to Delhi from Raipur for discussions with top party leaders.

Here are the LIVE updates on who will be the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan:


Dec 14, 2018
10:57 (IST)
Congress made a stunning comeback in Rajasthan winning 99 of 199 seats. Party sources said Ashok Gehlot has emerged as the front-runner for the post, while the other popular choice for Rajasthan's next chief minister is Sachin Pilot.
