Election Result: Prime Minister's Mother Greets Supporters To Cries Of 'Har Har Modi'

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: PM Modi's mother greeted BJP workers and media outside her home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, 98, today thanked BJP party workers outside her residence in Raisin village near Gandhinagar, as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) looks set to record a massive win in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Flanked by a small group of people, she stood as supporters chanted cries of "Har Har Modi", "Jai Jai Modi" and "Vande Mataram".

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi greets the media outside her residence in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/yR2Zi9eeL1 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Heeraben, also known as Hiraba, lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi.

PM Modi is set to return to power with a spectacular mandate; the BJP will win a majority on its own and, with allies, cross 300, according to leads. The Congress and its allies are just above 100 in leads.

In more bad news for the Congress, the ruling BJP looks to be on course to massive wins in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which the Congress won just in December.

The Prime Minister's mother had cast her vote on April 23. Minutes after doing so she said, "Modi sahab has done a lot for the country, he will do more."

Before leaving for the polling booth, she blessed her son and gifted him a shawl, coconut and sweets.

In a video circulated by news agency ANI, the Prime Minister is seen with his hands folded and bending to touch his mother's feet, who is seated on sofa. Then he sits by his mother's side and both exchange offerings of sweets.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar and takes her blessings. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/uRGsGX0fcw — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

The 2019 elections, which spanned six weeks registered the highest ever voter turnout in the history of Indian parliamentary elections. The final voter turnout stands at 67.11 per cent, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

With input from ANI

