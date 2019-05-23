Election Result: BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore Leads Krishna Poonia By Over 3.8 Lakh Votes In Jaipur Rural

Election Result 2019: BJP leader Ravyavardhan Rathore set for second straight win from Jaipur Rural seat

BJP lawmaker Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has taken a massive lead of 3.88 lakh votes over Congress rival Krishna Poonia in the Jaipur Rural constituency in Rajasthan, according to figures at 3.22 pm.

Mr Rathore is the sitting MP from the seat. He is also Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

According to leads at 1.35 pm, Mr Rathore had polled over 6.7 lakh votes to the Congress candidate's 3.4 lakhs. Others contesting from the seat include Virender Singh Bhiduri of the Bahujan Samaj Party, who is a distant third.

One of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Jaipur Rural voted on May 6 during the fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The 2019 contest in Jaipur Rural was pitched as a battle between two Olympic athletes; Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won silver at the 2004 Games in Athens in Greece and Krishna Poonia competed in the 2012 Games in London.

Both entered politics in the same year - 2013.

Earlier, Gayathri Rathore, Mr Rathore's wife, told NDTV that her husband's five years as a member of parliament representing Jaipur Rural, had led to "so much development" and "hope in the eyes" of men and women in the area.

She said, "Our constituency is purely rural but there has been so much development in the past 5 years. When we go there, people are talking about it. You see hope in their eyes".

However, Krishna Poonia had a different take on the matter.

She was quoted in an IANS news report as saying, "The BJP is trying to divert attention of people away from job losses. People here are very angry with sitting MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. He had promised a sports stadium, schools and other basic facilities, but he did not deliver anything".

The 2019 elections, which spanned six weeks registered the highest ever voter turnout in the history of Indian parliamentary elections. The final voter turnout stands at 67.11 per cent, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

