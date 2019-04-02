Election Commission Yet To Give Permission To Babul Supriyo's Poll Song

Election Commission said they have discussed all complaints against Babul Supriyo. (File)

The Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is yet to give the nod to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign song composed by Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

A senior CEO official hinted on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Brigade Parade Ground rally, slated for Wednesday, may not hear the campaign song.

"The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has not given permission yet. The party has not submitted the modified version,"Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu told reporters.

"We have discussed all the complaints against him (Supriyo) at the state level and have forwarded our observations to the ECI (Election Commission of India)," he said.

Asked if the song can be played during the Prime Minister's Brigade Parade rally, he reiterated: "We haven't given permission".

The BJP had submitted a transcript of the lyrics of the campaign song to the Media MCMC, following which the CEO had asked the party to submit a revised version.

The state Chief Electoral Officer has slapped a show cause notice on Mr Supriyo for not seeking permission before releasing a video of the campaign song on social media.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.