Election Commission Warning To Telangana Chief Secretary Over Council Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has cautioned Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to exercise due care in the conduct of ongoing biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council.

The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary to issue a formal and recordable warning and displeasure of the Commission to state's two senior urban development officials - C Sudarshan Reddy and Aravind Kumar.

The biennial elections for 12 seats of the Telangana Legislative Council from nine local authorities constituencies will take place on December 10 this year.

The elections are necessitated due to the retirement of the sitting members.

The term of office of these 12 members of the legislative council -- Puranam Satish Kumar, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Tera Chinnapa Reddy, V. Bhoopal Reddy, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Balasani Laxminarayana, T. Bhanuprasad Rao, Naradasu Laxman Rao, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Kuchukulla Damoder Reddy, Ranga Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy and Sunkari Raju -- will expire on January 4 next year.

