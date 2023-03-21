Sharad Pawar's NCP's National Status To Be Reviewed By Poll Body: Sources

The Election Commission has decided to review the "national party" status of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress party. The Commission will hear a representation from the party today, which seeks a review of its decision. Sources said the NCP does not satisfy the requirement for national party status anymore.

A political party is recognised as a "national party" if its candidates secure at least 6 per cent votes in four or more states in Lok Sabha or assembly polls. In addition, it has to win 2 per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats -- which is 11 -- from across three states.

The national party status for any party comes with a host of advantages. They get a common party symbol across states, space for a party office in New Delhi, and free airtime during elections on public broadcasters.

The national party status of NCP came up for review before the poll commission after the 2019 general election, along with that of CPI and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

But the commission later decided to retain status quo in view of a string of assembly elections that were coming up.

Under the Symbols Order 1968, a party, on losing the national status, does not have the right to contest elections using a common symbol across the country.

In case NCP's representation is not accepted, the party will be able to use its election symbol only in states where it is recognised as a state party.

The Election Commission had revised the rules for review of "national party" status in 2016, under which a review comes up every 10 years instead of five.