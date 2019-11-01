Jharkhand Election Schedule To Be Announced At 4:30 pm

Election dates for Jharkhand will be announced today, the Election Commission has said.
The term of the 81-member Jharkhand assembly ends on December 27.
This is the third BJP-ruled state to vote since the party won the national election by a landslide.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
