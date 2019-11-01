Trending

 Share
EMAIL
PRINT

Jharkhand Election Schedule To Be Announced At 4:30 pm

Breaking News: Jharkhand Election Schedule To Be Announced At 4:30 pm

Election dates for Jharkhand will be announced today, the Election Commission has said.

The term of the 81-member Jharkhand assembly ends on December 27.

This is the third BJP-ruled state to vote since the party won the national election by a landslide.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Delhi PollutionSensexDelhi AirportGurudas DasguptaChhath PujaLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusToday NewsHappy HalloweenWorld Vegan Day

................................ Advertisement ................................