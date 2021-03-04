Election Commission Starts Vaccine Drive For Officials At Delhi Headquarters

Former chief election commissioner MS Gill took the first shot of a vaccine

Ahead of the assembly polls in four states and a union territory, the Election Commission has started a vaccination drive against the coronavirus at its headquarters in Delhi.

The poll panel has set up a special vaccination camp at the office where all senior officials and staff will get inoculated.

Former chief election commissioner MS Gill took the first shot of a vaccine at the EC office.

"Election Commission of India today started COVID-19 vaccination drive for its officers and staff working at Nirvachan Sadan, Delhi. Former Chief Election Commissioner Shri. M.S. Gill, took the first shot of vaccine, to mark the beginning of the vaccination drive," the poll body said in a statement.

"Chief Election Commissioner of India Shri Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Shri Sushil Chandra and Shri Rajiv Kumar will get vaccinated after all the officials and staff at Election Commission have benefitted from the vaccination programme," it added.

Elections to assemblies of four states - Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala - and Union Territory Puducherry will be conducted in several phases starting March 27. Counting will take place on May 2.

Nearly 18.68 crore electors will be eligible to vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 seats in five assembly elections, Mr Arora said last month while announcing the polls.

Mr Arora had announced that the elections will be organised with all Covid precautions. He said that everyone on election duty will be vaccinated against the virus before polling day, adding the Centre will categorise election workers as frontline workers.

He also said door-to-door campaigning will be restricted to five persons, including the candidate, while roadshows will be allowed with a maximum of five vehicles.

In the ongoing second phase of the vaccination drive, people aged above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities are being inoculated.

With inputs from PTI