Didn't Ask For Sharad Pawar To Be Served Tax Notice: Election Commission

The Election Commission has not given any directions to the tax authorities to serve notice to veteran Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar, the poll body said today, a day after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said the Income Tax department has served him notice asking for "clarification and explanation" on his election affidavits.

"...Election Commission of India has not issued any such direction to CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxation) to issue notice to Shri Pawar," the commission said in its statement.

While expressing solidarity with eight Rajya Sabha members suspended over chaos during a vote on controversial farm bills, Sharad Pawar, 79, accused the centre of pursuing an agenda against political opponents as he referred to tax notices.

"I got the notice yesterday (Monday). We are happy that they (the centre) love us among all the members. The notice was served by Income Tax after the Election Commission asked (it) to...We will reply to the notice," he said, according to Press Trust of India.

He was responding to media questions on reports that his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray had received similar notices.

"I got notice from the Income Tax Department in reference to the affidavit I submitted in 2020 and 2014 and 2009-10. They are asking for some information and clarification and similarly they have asked this to Supriya (Sule) also for the last three elections," he said.

Mr Pawar had also announced a one-day fast to show solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha members.