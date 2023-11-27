'Irreparable Loss For Farmers': BRS On Poll Body Order Pausing Aid

The BRS pointed out that the Centre has also been allowed to disburse funds under the PM Kisan scheme.

Hours after the Election Commission withdrew the permission it had given to the Telangana government to continue disbursing funds under a farmer assistance scheme during the model code of conduct, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has said that doing so will cause irreparable loss to the farmers and requested the panel to reconsider its decision.

The reason given by the Election Commission for pausing the financial aid to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme was that a state minister had violated the conditions for the permission by making a public announcement about the release of funds under the scheme while the model code of conduct was in force.

In a letter to the Election Commission, the ruling party has said that the minister was not promoting the scheme but only thanking the panel for allowing it to continue with the disbursement. It also pointed out that the disbursal of funds under a Central scheme is still happening.

In an order issued on Monday, the Election Commission said, "The Commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process."

"The Commission has directed that the permission granted vide its letter dated November 25, 2023, for disbursement of rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme during currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately and there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms," the commission said in a letter to the Telangana chief electoral officer.

Voting for the Telangana Assembly election will take place on Thursday and the model code will stay in force till December 3, when the counting will happen.

In its letter to the poll body, the BRS said, "It is submitted that Shri T. Harish Rao has not made any such comment which is in violation of your order dated 25.11.2023. He merely thanked your authority for allowing the disbursement of scheme amount to the farmers in the state of Telangana. This statement of Shri T Harish Rao is an inadvertent statement and nothing but an expression of gratitude for the Election Commission's decision."

It also pointed out that farmers have begun cultivation for the rabi season and the Rythu Bandhu scheme has been on since the past five-and-a-half years. The party said that disbursal is being allowed under the Union government's PM Kisan scheme and "there is no difference between both the schemes so far as assistance to the farmers is considered".

The stoppage of disbursement would cause irreparable loss to the farmers since the agricultural season would be lost. Therefore, we request you to take a right view and withdraw the order," the letter stated.