Bengal Campaigning Restricted, Rally Crowds Limited to 500

No public rallies, foot marches or roadshows can be held in Bengal for the last two rounds of the assembly elections, the Election Commission said this evening -- hours after it was ordered to take action in view of the rising Covid cases by the Calcutta High Court. All previous orders for rallies and roadshows stand cancelled and only meetings that are attended by no more than 500 people, will be allowed, the Commission said.

Amid concerns that poll rallies might become super-spreader events, the court, which was hearing petitions for intervention, sought an action taken report from the Commission for tomorrow's hearing.

During the hearing, the court was harsh on the Commission, observing that it was not doing enough even though it has the powers to do so.