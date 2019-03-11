Election Campaign Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Address Workers In Delhi

The national election will be held in seven rounds from 11 April and the results will be announced on May 23, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

All India | Updated: March 11, 2019 10:00 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address Delhi Congress booth in-charges today.

New Delhi: 

Following the Election Commission's announcement on national elections on Sunday, political parties are gearing up to launch their poll campaign from various places. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address Delhi Congress booth in-charges today, while DMK chief MK Stalin will chair a meeting of party lawmakers to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking another term in office and the opposition attempting to join forces to put up a strong fight.

Here are the Live Updates from Election Campaigning:


Mar 11, 2019
10:00 (IST)
As the Election Commission announced dates for the Lok Sabha Polls today and the model code of conduct came into place, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has avoided taking a special aircraft and chose a to board a commercial flight to New Delhi from Chennai, the party said.

Mar 11, 2019
08:58 (IST)
Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Twitter says: "All the best sir (PM Modi) for your future role as a leader of opposition..."
Mar 11, 2019
08:51 (IST)
An election management committee meeting of the Asom Gana Parishad is scheduled in Guwahati at 5pm today to decide over their alliance with the BJP.

The AGP recently snapped its ties with the BJP due to the contentious Citizenship Bill.
Mar 11, 2019
08:49 (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi launched its mega campaign for Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, with full statehood as its central theme, staging a protest near BJP headquarters over the issue.
Mar 11, 2019
08:43 (IST)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu says the Telugu Desam party (TDP) is ready for elections. He says the state government has successfully implemented several welfare programmes and strived hard for the development of the state in all sectors despite state bifurcation problems. 

He has termed the elections as a test to protect the self respect of people of Andhra Pradesh.
