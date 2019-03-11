Election Campaign Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Address Workers In Delhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address Delhi Congress booth in-charges today.

Following the Election Commission's announcement on national elections on Sunday, political parties are gearing up to launch their poll campaign from various places. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address Delhi Congress booth in-charges today, while DMK chief MK Stalin will chair a meeting of party lawmakers to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The national election will be held in seven rounds from 11 April and the results will be announced on May 23, the Election Commission said on Sunday. Voting will be held across India on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The elections will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking another term in office and the opposition attempting to join forces to put up a strong fight.

