Election Campaign Live Blog: Congress Meet In Gujarat Today

Two days after the Election Commission announced dates for Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is all set to kick-start its campaign for the polls as well as conduct a brainstorming session, to give a final shape to the party's election strategy.

The national election will be held in seven rounds from 11 April and the results will be announced on May 23, the Election Commission said on Sunday. Voting will be held across India on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf Gujarat for its high profile strategy meeting today. Congress General Secretary and star campaigner, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will address the CWC for the first time.

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel is also expected to join the Congress today in the presence of its chief Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already kicked off its campaign, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across most states.

