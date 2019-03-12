Election Campaign Live Blog: Congress Meet In Gujarat Today

Congress General Secretary and star campaigner, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will address the Congress Working Committee for the first time.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 12, 2019 09:37 IST
The Congress party is all set to kick-start its campaign for the polls today. (File)

New Delhi: 

Two days after the Election Commission announced dates for Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is all set to kick-start its campaign for the polls as well as conduct a brainstorming session, to give a final shape to the party's election strategy.

The national election will be held in seven rounds from 11 April and the results will be announced on May 23, the Election Commission said on Sunday. Voting will be held across India on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf Gujarat for its high profile strategy meeting today. Congress General Secretary and star campaigner, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will address the CWC for the first time.

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel is also expected to join the Congress today in the presence of its chief Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already kicked off its campaign, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across most states.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Election Campaigning:


Mar 12, 2019
09:36 (IST)
Congress General Secretary and star campaigner, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been given the charge of the party's fortune in 41 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, will address the CWC for the first time.
Mar 12, 2019
09:34 (IST)
Congress leaders will begin the day with a prayer meet at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati and after paying tribute to soldiers at a memorial, they will proceed to attend the CWC meeting at the Sardar Patel National Memorial.

Mar 12, 2019
09:34 (IST)
The Congress in Gujarat, battling infighting, has alleged that the BJP has been "engineering defections of party legislators", with three of them quitting in the last four days. Sources say, a few more Congress lawmakers may quit to join the BJP before the elections, scheduled to begin on April 11.
