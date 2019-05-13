Election 2019: 'Hua Toh Hua' Are Not Just Three Words, They Reflect Arrogance Of Congress: PM Modi in MP's Ratlam





PM Modi says that the Congress has issues with the slogan 'bharat mata ki jai' and they keep on abusing me. He questions the people, "You tell me how will this country grow by 'Gali bhakti' or 'Rashtr bhakti' ." He further alleges that the Congress has committed so many scams including Bofors, submarine scam, helicopter scam but all they have to say is, "Hua to hua (What's done is done.) This is their ideology and arrogance. But the people will now give them a befitting reply, "Ab bahut hua (Enough is enough)."





PM Modi, says that the Congress rule over the years has ruined the country. Calling them 'mahamilavati' (adulterated), the PM says that they are running dynasty politics and are only concerned with gaining benefits for their family. They never cared for the people. "In their reign, our brave sons could not get to the bulletproof jackets. In the terrorist attacks, our brave colleagues lost their lives in naxal attacks," he says.





The first time voters in the country are closely watching all the leaders of the Indian Congress. A young fellow who is out to vote for the development of the country, he is teaching you 'do not need to vote': PM Modi.





A family of 55 years of independence has duped the country. Do you still want to allow them to be cheated? What did he say about the power bill? Bill half or power supply half: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Targetting Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he says that he begins his speeches with abuses. He further alleges that the Gandhi family uses the IAF jets for their personal trips and on being questioned say that, " What's done is done."