Elderly Man Gets 79-Year Term For Raping Minor, To Spend 20 Years In Jail

The man had raped the 10-year-old girl two years ago.

A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced a 57-year-old man to a cumulative of 79 years imprisonment for the repeated rape of a 10-year-old girl two years ago.

Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) judge K Noushadali sentenced the man to varying durations of imprisonment under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for a total of 79 years, Public Prosecutor (PP) Manoj Aroor said.

However, as the sentences are to be served concurrently and the highest of the jail terms given to the man is 20 years, he will serve 20 years in prison, Mr Aroor said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.12 lakh on the convict, the prosecutor said.

The crime was committed in 2022 in Kavilumpara panchayat, the PP said.

The girl mentioned what happened to her school friends who in turn told their teacher.

The teacher informed the childline which in turn told the police, the prosecutor said.

