Elderly Couple Drowns In A Well In Madhya Pradesh

The couple fell into the well and drowned. (Representational image)

An elderly couple allegedly drowned in a well after falling into it in a drunk condition.

On the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 65-year-old Ramjiyawan Agaria and his wife 60-year-old Noumatia consumed a country-made liquor and then apparently had a fight over some issue at their home in Chakdour village, the police said.

On Wednesday morning, some villagers spotted the bodies floating in a well near the couple's house and informed the police, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Mishra said.

He said villagers also informed the police that the couple used to locally brew liquor from 'Mahua' flowers and sell it.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of accidental death, but the police are probing other angles also," Mr Mishra said but did not elaborate further.