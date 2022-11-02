PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Condole Death Of SEWA Founder Ela Bhatt

Ela Bhatt, 89, a Padma Bhushan recipient, died in Ahemdabad earlier in the day. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the death of women's rights activist Ela Bhatt on Wednesday.

Ela Bhatt, 89, a Padma Bhushan recipient, died in Ahemdabad earlier in the day due to age-related issues.

"Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers," prime minister Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

ઇલાબેન ભટ્ટના અવસાનથી દુઃખ થયું. મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ, સમાજ સેવા અને યુવાનોમાં શિક્ષણને આગળ વધારવા માટેના પ્રયાસો માટે તેઓને દીર્ઘકાળ સુધી યાદ રાખવામાં આવશે. તેમના પરિવારજનો તથા પ્રશંસકો પ્રત્યે સંવેદના. ૐ શાંતિ…॥ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Ela Bhatt "devoted her life to Gandhian ideals and transformed the lives of millions of women, by empowering them." "My heartfelt condolences to her near & dear ones, and her many admirers," he tweeted.

Saddened by the demise of noted activist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Smt. Ela Bhatt.



She devoted her life to Gandhian ideals and transformed the lives of millions of women, by empowering them.



My heartfelt condolences to her near & dear ones, and her many admirers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2022

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a Twitter message called her a "pioneer of women's rights".

"She devoted her life in empowering them through grassroots entrepreneurship. Her exceptional legacy shall always inspire," he said.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of renowned Gandhian & founder of SEWA, Ela Bhatt ji.



A Padma Bhushan recipient and a pioneer of women's rights, she devoted her life in empowering them through grassroots entrepreneurship.



Her exceptional legacy shall always inspire. pic.twitter.com/OjtQoOeEgj — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 2, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over Ela Bhatt's death.

"I am saddened by demise of social activist Elaben Bhatt. She lit a lamp of prosperity in many poor households of the state by her work. May her soul get peace," Mr Patel tweeted.

SEWA સંસ્થાના સ્થાપક, અગ્રણી સમાજસેવિકા ‘પદ્મભૂષણ' ઈલાબેન ભટ્ટના નિધન પર દુ:ખની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરું છું. શોકની આ ઘડીમાં તેમના પરિવારજનોને સાંત્વના પાઠવું છું. મહિલાઓના આર્થિક સશક્તિકરણ થકી તેમણે અનેક પરિવારોમાં ઉત્કર્ષની જ્યોત જગાવી હતી. ઈશ્વર તેમના આત્માને શાંતિ આપે. ૐ શાંતિ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) November 2, 2022

