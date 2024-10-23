'Not Involved...': Ekta Kapoor Offers Clarification On Child Abuse Case

"Company has complete faith in judiciary, statement on behalf of Ekta's Alt Balaji company read. (File)

After a case was booked against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor under POCSO Act for showing obscene scenes of juvenile girls in an episode series 'Gandi Baat', TV czarina's Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited has now come out with a clarification.

For the unversed, Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor were booked under the POCSO Act for reportedly showing explicit content featuring minor girls in an episode of the production house's web series 'Gandi Baat'. According to reports, the POCSO act was against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and the Alt Balaji firm by the Mumbai Police.

A statement on behalf of Ekta's Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited read: "With reference to various media reports regarding the Web Series - 'Gandi Baat', ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd."

"('Company') hereby clarifies that it is fully compliant with all applicable laws including the POCSO Act and any references to engagement of minors by the Company is entirely incorrect," the statement further read.

The statement further stated that Shobha and Ektaa are not "involved in the day to day operations of the company"

"It is further clarified that Mrs. Shobha Kapoor and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor are not involved in the day to day operations of the Company and the same are managed by separate teams, including its content strategy."

"The Company has complete faith in the judiciary and is fully co-operating with the authorities in the investigation. Since the matter is sub-judice, the Company refrains from commenting in detail."

According to reports,a case was booked against Ekta Kapoor of Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited and her mother Shobha Kapoor on October 20 under the POCSO Act. The mother-daughter duo were called for the first round of questioning on October 22.

If reports are to be believed, the two will be appearing for further questioning on October 24, as per Mumbai Police.

