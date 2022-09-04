In Sena vs Sena, Shinde Camp's New Move On Legislative Council Members

Sources say Eknath Shinde will soon provide a new list of names

Maharashtra Chief Minster Eknath Shinde has reportedly written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking withdrawal of the 12 names proposed by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for the vacant seats in state Legislative Council.

Eknath Shinde has sought withdrawal of the 12 names proposed by the Thackeray government under the Governor quota, citing change in the political leadership in the state, it is learnt.

Sources say Mr Shinde will soon provide a new list of names to the Governor.

The Thackeray govenment had proposed 12 names for the MLCs in November 2020, however, Governor Koshyari had kept the decision on nominations pending.

The Shinde faction, which claims to be the "original" Shiv Sena of Bal Thackeray, is also locked in a political tussle with the Thackeray camp over the poll symbol of Shiv Sena- a "bow and arrow".

Last month, the Supreme Court referred the case to a constitution bench and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol.

"The five-judge bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the Supreme Court had said.

Team Thackeray moved the Supreme Court in July after the Election Commission asked both sides to submit documents in support of their claim for the party symbol, saying the poll panel cannot decide which the "real" Shiv Sena unless the top court decides on the disqualification notices moved by both factions against leaders in the opposite camp.

Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray which led to the collapse of the MVA government in June.

He was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister with the help of the BJP on June 30.