Eight-Year-Old Child Killed In Explosion In North Kolkata

The Kolkata building where explosion took place has the office of South Dum Dum municipality chairman.

An eight-year-old child was killed and four were injured in an explosion in Kolkata, in front of a multi-storey building in the Nagerbazar area in the city's north on Tuesday.

The explosion took place outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested area under in Dum Dum around 9 am, the police said.

The cause of the explosion is not known but the police described it as a "high-intensity" blast.

"Initially, we thought it was a gas cylinder blast. But it is not so. Forensic experts, along with the CID bomb disposal squad, are examining the area," a senior police officer was quoted as telling the Press Trust of India.

The building also has the office of South Dum Dum Municipality Chairman Panchu Roy, who claimed that he was the actual target of the blast.

Mr Roy stopped short of naming any political party as he said: "Forces currently attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress all over Bengal are behind the attack."

He called it a planned attack. "They had planned to kill me and other TMC workers, as it would create panic and help them gain foothold in the area," he told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)