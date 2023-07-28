Eight Swept Away By Floodwater In Telangana, Bodies Found

An IAF helicopter drops relief packets for flood-hit people in Mulugu district of Telangana on Friday.

Eight people were swept away in the floodwaters of a rivulet in Mulugu district of Telangana following heavy rains, and their bodies have been found, police said today.

Twelve residents of a remote village in the district were swept away when they were moving towards a safer place yesterday, and four of them managed to save themselves, police said.

The bodies of the eight persons who went missing were found today.

Telangana has been receiving heavy rain for several days now, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links.

Eight persons have died in various rain-related incidents since July 22, official sources had said yesterday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)