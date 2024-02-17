Temporary Structure Collapses Near Delhi Stadium, 12 Injured

The structure had been put up for a wedding

About 12 people were injured when a temporary structure near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed today.

Officials are trying to ascertain if more people are trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are being carried on by the Delhi Police and fire department officials.

Police said the injured have been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the treatment.

"Around 10-12 people were suspected trapped. They were removed and taken to AIIMS Trauma Hospital for treatment. As of now, no causality has been reported," the police said.

The structure had been put up for a wedding near gate number 2 of the JLN stadium, officials said.

"The incident happened when the labourers were on lunch, hence, not many were present at the construction site," a security guard was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.