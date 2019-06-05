"May This Special Day Ignite Spirit Of Harmony": PM Tweets Eid Greetings

Eid ul Fitr 2019: Eid, the festival of breaking fast, marks the end of holy month of Ramadan.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 05, 2019 09:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'May This Special Day Ignite Spirit Of Harmony': PM Tweets Eid Greetings

People across the country are celebrating Eid today.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Iftar this morning as people from the Muslim community gathered at mosques across the country to offer prayers.

"Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. He also tweeted his greetings in Urdu.

Eid, the festival of breaking fast, marks the end of holy month of Ramadan. Worshippers were photographed in Delhi, Aligarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh offering prayers at mosques.

gam8e2gg

People in Jammu offer prayers on the occasion of Eid.

President Ram Nath Kovind in his greetings said the festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion". "EidMubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone's lives," he tweeted.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also posted Eid greetings on Twitter.

Union Minister Smriti Irani - who defeated the Congress chief in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, a Nehru-Gandhi family borough in the national elections- was among the senior ministers who tweeted their greetings. "May the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr deepen the spirit of brotherhood and bring happiness & peace to all. #EidMubarak," she wrote.

Several senior political leaders had sent out their greetings last night soon after the moon was sighted, which marks the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan. National Conference's Omar Abdullah and People Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti were among these leaders. 

"Chaand Mubarak," Mehbooba Mufti wrote as she tweeted pictures from Jammu and Kashmir. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Eid-ul-fitrEid GreetingsPM Modi Eid Greetings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableOnePlus 7EidHypertensionBharat MovieOnePlus 7 ReviewEid 2019 DateEid Mubarak

................................ Advertisement ................................