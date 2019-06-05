'May This Special Day Ignite Spirit Of Harmony': PM Tweets Eid Greetings

People across the country are celebrating Eid today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Iftar this morning as people from the Muslim community gathered at mosques across the country to offer prayers.

"Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. He also tweeted his greetings in Urdu.

Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/71R9GMW3Tf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Eid, the festival of breaking fast, marks the end of holy month of Ramadan. Worshippers were photographed in Delhi, Aligarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh offering prayers at mosques.

People in Jammu offer prayers on the occasion of Eid.

President Ram Nath Kovind in his greetings said the festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion". "EidMubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone's lives," he tweeted.

#EidMubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone's lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also posted Eid greetings on Twitter.

#EidMubarak and my best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #EidulFitrpic.twitter.com/0lBpD1SL3O — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani - who defeated the Congress chief in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, a Nehru-Gandhi family borough in the national elections- was among the senior ministers who tweeted their greetings. "May the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr deepen the spirit of brotherhood and bring happiness & peace to all. #EidMubarak," she wrote.

Several senior political leaders had sent out their greetings last night soon after the moon was sighted, which marks the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan. National Conference's Omar Abdullah and People Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti were among these leaders.

Shawwal moon sighted. Eid tomorrow. #Eid mubarak to all of you. Have a blessed Eid. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 4, 2019

Chand Mubarak. As we mark an end to the blissful month of Ramzan, here's wishing everyone a joyous Eid. Photo Credits - @basiitzargarpic.twitter.com/9W0YFZ4KIX — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 4, 2019

"Chaand Mubarak," Mehbooba Mufti wrote as she tweeted pictures from Jammu and Kashmir.