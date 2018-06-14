Eid To Be Celebrated Across India On Saturday, Tomorrow In Kerala

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, symbolises peace and brotherhood.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country except Kerala on Saturday as the moon was not sighted here today, Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said. The festival will be celebrated tomorrow in the southern state as the moon was sighted in Kozhikode district, around 370 kms from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam made the announcement tonight after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee, a senior official at the city's historic mosque said.

"The moon was not sighted today. So, that means the Eid will be celebrated on Saturday in Delhi and several other parts of the country," he was quoted by news agency PTI.

The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

On this day, people, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival that spreads the message of brotherhood and communal amity.



