Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Why And How The Festival Is Celebrated

It is an occasion for Muslim community to remember Prophet Muhammad's life. (Representational)

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, also believed to be a messenger of God by Muslims. This year, it will be observed on October 9 in India.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is marked on the 12th Rabi' ul-awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar. The day is celebrated on different days by the Shia and the Sunni sects. The Sunni scholars have chosen 12th Rabi' ul-awwal to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Whereas, the Shia scholars mark the festivities on the 17th Rabi' al-awwal.

Significance:

The birth date of Prophet Muhammad is also known as Mawlid. The word, which is derived from Arabic, translates to birth in English. The origin of celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi can be traced back to the early days of Islam when people used to gather and read verses to honour the prophet. The life of Prophet Muhammad and his teachings, as reflected in the Hadith, have influenced many across the world.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi serves as an opportunity for people of the Muslim community to remember and honour Prophet Muhammad's life and what he stood for.

Rituals:

Besides India, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed in many countries including Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Russia, and Germany. In most Muslim-majority countries, the festival is recognised as a national holiday.

The celebrations and rituals of Eid Milad-un-Nabi usually involve beautifying mosques, streets, and residential areas with colourful artificial lighting. People also take out large processions remembering Prophet Muhammad.