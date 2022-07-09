Eid Al-Adha 2022: What Is The Significance Of Bakrid In Islam?

Muslims around the world offer prayers at the mosque on this day. (Representational)

Eid Al-Adha, the second holy festival, as per the Islamic calendar, will be celebrated in India on July 10, Sunday. The festival, also known as Bakrid or Bakri Eid, is observed by Muslims across the world to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifices and complete dedication.

Eid Al-Adha marks the end of the period of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. After the sighting of the crescent moon on June 30, Saudi Arabia announced the celebration of Eid al-Adha on July 9. Bakri Eid 2022 will also be celebrated on the same day in UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait and other Arab nations. In Pakistan, Bangladesh and Malaysia, it will be celebrated on July 10.

Considered the most auspicious of the Islamic festivals, it is celebrated at the end of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah.

Muslims around the world offer prayers at the mosque on this day. Sweets and gifts are distributed among family members and friends. According to Islamic traditions, sacrificial meat is divided into three parts. Two portions of the meat are distributed among poor people and relatives while one portion is kept for the family.

Eid Al-Adha honours the faith that Prophet Ibrahim had in God.