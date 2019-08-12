On The Occasion Of Eid-Al-Adha, Messages Pour In On Twitter: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Eid-al-Adha: People offer namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid
Eid-al-Adha, Bakra Eid or Bakrid is is being celebrated today by Muslims across the globe. Also called the "festival of sacrifice", it is one of the most important festivals for Islamic followers as it marks the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham. According to the legend, the Prophet was challenged by God to prove his faith in Him and to do that, the Prophet had to sacrifice something that he held very dear to him.
The Prophet's steadfast faith in God had prompted him to offer his 13-year-old son, Ismail, for sacrifice. Moved by this willingness of the Prophet to prove his devotion to Him, God sent the angel Jibra'il or Gabriel to place a goat in the place of Ibrahim's son.
From that day onwards, followers of Islam celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing male goats.
Here are the LIVE updates of Eid celebrations:
PM Modi Wishes Nation On Eid-Al-Adha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
Eid Mubarak: President Ram Nath Kovind also wished everyone on Twitter
"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in India and abroad. Idu'I Zuha symbolizes love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture," he tweeted.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Greetings and my good wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this day further strengthens and deepens the bonds of peace and harmony in our society."
Amitabh Bachchan wished everyone on Eid
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted:
"Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha! Wishing you health, happiness and joy!"
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wished everyone on Twitter on the occasion:
"Eid Mubarak! May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith and joy on Eid Al-Adha and forever. Wish all of you a joyful Eid-al-Adha," he tweeted.