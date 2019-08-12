On The Occasion Of Eid-Al-Adha, Messages Pour In On Twitter: Live Updates

Eid-al-Adha, Bakra Eid or Bakrid is is being celebrated today by Muslims across the globe. Also called the "festival of sacrifice", it is one of the most important festivals for Islamic followers as it marks the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham. According to the legend, the Prophet was challenged by God to prove his faith in Him and to do that, the Prophet had to sacrifice something that he held very dear to him.

The Prophet's steadfast faith in God had prompted him to offer his 13-year-old son, Ismail, for sacrifice. Moved by this willingness of the Prophet to prove his devotion to Him, God sent the angel Jibra'il or Gabriel to place a goat in the place of Ibrahim's son.

From that day onwards, followers of Islam celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing male goats.

Here are the LIVE updates of Eid celebrations: