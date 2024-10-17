Eggs Thrown At Former BJD MLA In Odisha

Pranab Balabantaray was elected to Dharmasala Assembly seat from BJD tickets in 2014, 2019 (File)

Tension erupted in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday after some youths hurled eggs at the vehicle of BJD leader and former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray.

The incident took place at Kurikana village within Dharmsala Assembly constituency in the district when Pranab Balabantaray was on way to visit various Laxmi Puja pandals. A group of youths raised slogans against him and targeted his vehicle as he returned from one of the pandals, police said.

Police from Jenapur police station arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. Despite eggs being thrown at his vehicle, Pranab Balabantaray continued his visits to the pandals.

Pranab Balabantaray alleged that supporters of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo may have been involved. Pranab Balabantaray, son of late minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kalpataru Das, lost his seat to independent candidate Sahoo in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Pranab Balabantaray was elected to the Assembly from Dharmasala seat on BJD tickets in 2014 and 2019 and is perceived to be close to the party leadership.

