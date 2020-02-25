Editors Guild Condemns Attack On Journalists Covering Delhi Clashes

The Guild notes that those guilty of having indulged in violence must be brought to book. (File)

The Editors Guild of India has asked for strict action to be taken against those responsible for attacking journalists covering the clashes over the contentious citizenship law in northeast Delhi today. "The Guild notes that journalists being attacked is tantamount to direct assault on press freedom and those guilty of having indulged in such violence must be brought to book," the Editors Guild said in a statement on Tuesday evening after four NDTV journalists were assaulted by mobs in northeast Delhi.

Following is the full statement by the Editors Guild:

The Editors Guild of India expresses serious concern over the manner in which journalists assigned to cover the violence in Delhi have been targeted for physical attack. There are reports of journalists being hospitalized after such attack.

The Guild notes that journalists being attacked is tantamount to direct assault on press freedom and those guilty of having indulged in such violence must be brought to book.

It urges the Delhi Police to take necessary steps to provide protection to journalists and prevent any such attack in the future. It also requests the Home Ministry, under which Delhi Police functions, to investigate these incidents and punish the guilty. The Home Ministry must also direct Delhi Police to take appropriate action.