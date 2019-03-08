Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg Named Finance Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved designating Subhash Chandra Garg as the Finance Secretary,

All India | | Updated: March 08, 2019 19:44 IST
58-year-old Subhash Chandra Garg is a 1983 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre. (File)


New Delhi: 

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg was on Friday appointed as the Finance Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved designating Mr Garg as the Finance Secretary, it said.

58-year-old Garg, a 1983 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been working as the Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs since June 2017.

Former Finance Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha superannuated on February 28.

Mr Jha has taken over as Member, 15th Finance Commission.

