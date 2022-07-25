Here's How You Can Link Voter ID Card With Aadhaar Card

There is a provision for a double lock system for the security of voters' information.

The Election Commission of India is set to start a campaign to link Voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards in Maharashtra from August 1, said Chief Election officer of Maharashtra Shrikant Deshpande. The initiative, to link Aadhaar Card with Voter ID Cards, has been introduced with the aim to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral roll and eliminate duplicate entries in the same or different constituencies.

The commission will be setting up camps across Maharashtra to make the Aadhaar- Voter ID linking process smoother for the voters.

How to Link Aadhaar Card and Voter Card via National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP)?

- Log on to the NSVP portal and click on the Search in Electoral Roll option available on the homepage

- Search for your Voter Card using personal details or by submitting your EPIC number and state

- On the left side of your screen a "Feed Aadhaar No." will appear, click on it

- A pop window asking for your Aadhaar details, with EPIC number will appear

- Submit the required details and authenticate your identity using OTP received on your registered mobile number or email address.

- Click on Submit

- A notification informing you of the successful link of Aadhaar and EPIC will appear on your screen.

The project to link Aadhaar Card with a Voter ID Card, however, is voluntary and voters may choose to opt out of the scheme. Shrikant Despande has clarified that no existing voter's name will be omitted from the electoral list on the ground that the Aadhaar number has not been submitted.

Similarly, there is a provision for a double lock system for the security of voters' physical documents and computerised information.