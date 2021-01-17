Eastern Railways To Begin E-Catering Services At Select Stations Soon

There is demand to resume "healthy, hygienic food" supply on trains, an official said (Representational)

Cooked food supply to passengers in trains under e-catering services, which were suspended as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, will resume soon in the Eastern Railway (ER) zone, an official said in Kolkata on Sunday.

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER, he said.

There are plans to add Barddhaman, Bolpur and Jamalpur in the list of stations from where the e-catering services are provided, the ER spokesperson said.

With the resumption of several long-distance and special trains, there was a growing demand to resume the services for supplying "hot, healthy and hygienic food to the passengers in the trains by nominated vendors of IRCTC", he said.

The Railway Board has allowed IRCTC to resume the services at selected stations, he said, adding that this will be provided in strict adherence to the COVID protocols.

Under e-catering, services are provided by a large number of food aggregators empanelled by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd, he said.

The food supply services are also made available from outlets at selected stations, the official added.

