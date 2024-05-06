East, South India To Get Relief From Heatwave By Tomorrow

Temperatures have been soaring above 40 degrees every day in east and south India.

An intense heatwave prevailing over eastern and southern peninsular India is set to subside soon. While the eastern region may get relief by today, the southern states may have to wait for another day, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is also likely over these regions till May 10, the weather office said.

Temperatures have been soaring above 40 degrees every day with a severe heatwave sweeping across these two regions since last month. On the last day of April, Kolkata recorded its highest temperature in 50 years at 43 degrees.

As the East and the South gets a relief, a fresh heatwave spell is likely to sweep over western India, covering Gujarat, Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.

In the Northeast, rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to continue till tomorrow.

The Khasi-Jaintia Hills region in Meghalaya has been receiving heavy rains since yesterday. Several houses were damaged and over 400 people were affected by the rains. It will continue for another 48 hours, the IMD said.