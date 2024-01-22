Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi After 7.2 Earthquake Hits China

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region late this evening. The 7.2 magnitude quake has hit the southern part of China's Xinjiang. There are no reports of any injury or destruction.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the National Center of Seismology said the quake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres.

Mild tremors were last felt in Delhi and NCR on January 11 after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan. The epicentre of the quake was 241 kilometres northeast of Kabul. The tremors were felt even in Pakistan.

Earlier today, a massive quake struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China, in which 47 people got buried. More than 200 people were "urgently evacuated" from the area, reported State broadcaster CCTV.

The landslide took place at 5:51 am (2151 GMT Sunday) in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

China has experienced a string of natural disasters in recent months, some following extreme weather events such as sudden, heavy downpours.