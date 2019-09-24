Earthquake Today: Tremors In Parts Of Delhi And Its Neighbouring Areas

Delhi Earthquake, Earthquake Today: The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, were felt at around 4:35 pm

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and its neighbouring areas after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck along the India-Pakistan border near Kashmir this afternoon.

The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, were felt at around 4:35 pm, many in Delhi reported.

The tremors were also felt in parts of north India, including Kashmir, Punjab's Chandigarh and Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan - India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxD — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2019

There are also reports of tremors in some cities in Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

So far, there have been no reports of any loss to life or property due to the earthquake.

Many, on feeling the tremors, took to Twitter to warn others.

Delhi shakes with an earthquake. Hope you all are safe. Be vigilant about post tremors. #earthquake#Delhi#India — Abhijeet Kadian (@abkadian) September 24, 2019

