Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
6 minutes ago
New Delhi:

An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hit Tibet early this morning, with tremors felt in several parts of North India.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 6:35 am and Xizang in Tibet was the epicenter of it. 

The tremors were particularly felt in Patna, Guwahati where people were seen outside their houses and apartments.

So far, there are no reports of damage.

Here are the LIVE Updates: 

Jan 07, 2025 07:36 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Earthquake tremors felt in Bihar's Sheohar

Jan 07, 2025 07:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today: USGS Earthquakes

Jan 07, 2025 07:28 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

  • An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet near the Nepalese border today, the tremors of which were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar and Assam. 
  • Nepal is nestled in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.
  • The tremors were particularly felt in Bihar where people were seen outside their houses and apartments. There have been no reports of any damage to property because of the earthquake.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Earthquake, Earthquake Today
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.