An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hit Tibet early this morning, with tremors felt in several parts of North India.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 6:35 am and Xizang in Tibet was the epicenter of it.

The tremors were particularly felt in Patna, Guwahati where people were seen outside their houses and apartments.

So far, there are no reports of damage.

Here are the LIVE Updates: