An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hit Tibet early this morning, with tremors felt in several parts of North India.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 6:35 am and Xizang in Tibet was the epicenter of it.
The tremors were particularly felt in Patna, Guwahati where people were seen outside their houses and apartments.
So far, there are no reports of damage.
Earthquake tremors felt in Bihar's Sheohar
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today: USGS Earthquakes
- Nepal is nestled in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.
