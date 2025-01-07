Explained: What Caused Massive Tibet Earthquake That Killed 126 Today

A powerful earthquake struck Tibet near Mount Everest on Tuesday, killing at least 126 people and injuring over 130. The quake, recorded at 6.8 by Chinese authorities and 7.1 by the US Geological Survey, occurred at 6:35 am in Tingri County, around 80 km north of the mountain. The tremors were felt across Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of India.

The earthquake was triggered by a rupture in the Lhasa block - an area under significant tectonic stress. This area is a hotspot for seismic activity due to the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, a process that's been shaping the Himalayas for the past 60 million years.

Tibet has seen several earthquakes in the past few decades, including a magnitude 8.6 quake in 1950.

The Indian plate, which collided with the Eurasian plate, is slowly peeling apart beneath Tibet, as per a study published last year. This "slab tear" is a process where the upper crust of the Indian plate detaches from its denser lower layer, creating significant seismic activity in the region.

This tearing process could divide Tibet into two parts, though it's not likely to cause a visible crack on the surface. The tear comes deep beneath the Earth's surface and may influence seismic activity in the region. Scientists are studying earthquake waves, deep-layer earthquakes, and gas emissions to understand the potential impact of this tectonic behaviour.

The Himalayas remain one of the world's most geologically active zones, with a history of significant earthquakes. Scientists warn that the ongoing collision of the plates continues to amplify seismic risks.

On Tuesday, strong tremors were reported as far as Kathmandu, Nepal, 400 km from the epicentre, although the country reported no casualties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged comprehensive efforts to minimise casualties and ensure proper resettlement. Emergency response teams are working to address the disaster's aftermath while aftershocks rattle the region. China has closed the tourist areas on its side of Mount Everest.