Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Hits J&K's Doda Region, Says Official: Report

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in the early hours of the morning today, an official said.

The earthquake happened at 2:53 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage, Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali told news agency PTI.

He said that the epicentre of the earthquake was 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth in the Doda region.



