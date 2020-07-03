Earthquake In Maharashtra With Magnitude 5.2 Near Barshi

Barshi:
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was reported near Barshi in Maharashtra on Friday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 222 km east-southeast (ESE) of Pune in Maharashtra, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 7:15:36 AM at a depth of 634 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
