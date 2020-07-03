Earthquake In Maharashtra With Magnitude 5.2 Near Barshi

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was reported near Barshi in Maharashtra on Friday morning.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was reported near Barshi in Maharashtra on Friday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 222 km east-southeast (ESE) of Pune in Maharashtra, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 7:15:36 AM at a depth of 634 km from the surface.

