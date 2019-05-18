Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand, Nicobar Islands: IMD

Earlier, a light intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Nicobar Islands at 12:35am.

All India | | Updated: May 18, 2019 03:46 IST
More details are awaited. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Chamoli district of Uttarakhand in the wee hours of Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

More details are awaited.



