Tremors In Delhi, Srinagar After 6.1 Earthquake In Afghanistan

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake measuring 6.1 struck at a depth of 190 km in the Hindu Kush region.
The tremors that lasted a few seconds were strongly felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region, forcing people to run out of their homes and offices. Delhi Metro immediately halted operations - briefly.
Many posted on social media that they felt the tremors. The lights shook in television studios. Frightened residents ran out of homes, shops and officer following the tremors in Srinagar.
Across the border in Pakistan, at least one infant was killed and nine of her family members reported injured in Balochistan province, following the collapse of a roof on their home, a local official said.
