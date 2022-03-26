Earth Hour To Be Observed From 8.30 pm Today, People Urged To Switch Off Lights

Earth Hour started in India in 2009. (File)

Earth Hour will be observed at 8.30 pm (local time zones) today with people worldwide switching off non-essential electric lights for an hour to raise awareness about energy conservation. Earth Hour is observed on the last Saturday in March.

Earth Hour brings together people from all walks of life to show solidarity for the well-being of the planet we inhabit against climate change.

This movement began in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, as a symbolic event by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The next year, Earth Hour was observed in 35 countries. And now, it has grown to involve people from as many as 190 countries. Over the years, it has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving legislative changes by harnessing the power of collective action, stated the official website.

Today, Earth Hour aims to spark global conversations on protecting nature, tackling the climate crisis, and working together to shape a brighter future for us all.

In several parts of the World, Earth Hour has already begun as per the local time. The dedicated Twitter handle of Earth Hour has shared some snapshots of how people are observing this event in Japan and South Korea.

It's almost 8.30pm in #Japan & #SouthKorea! Are you ready for #EarthHour 2022? ????????



RT if you're switching off and spending the Hour to reconnect with nature or your loved ones ???? https://t.co/bk7UKorBeGpic.twitter.com/yGYUpqA6gx — Earth Hour Official (@earthhour) March 26, 2022

Earth Hour started in India in 2009, when it garnered support in 58 cities, according to WWF India. In the following years, schools, colleges, communities, celebrities, leaders and individuals promoted the event to make it a collective campaign.

This year, Earth Hour will be observed around the theme -- “Shape Our Future”.