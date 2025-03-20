Delhi To Get 6 New Air Quality Monitoring Stations Ahead Of Winter Pollution

As part of a broader strategy to tackle the expected winter pollution peak, the Delhi government will install six new air quality monitoring stations across the national capital over the next three months, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

In an interview with PTI on Wednesday, Mr Sirsa said, "This winter, we will ensure that Delhi sees more clean air days, and we are already working to minimize pollution. We will not wait until winter to take action. Our work to purify Delhi has already started, and as part of this, we will also add new ambient air quality monitoring stations." "Delhi currently has 40 air quality monitoring stations, and six more will be added in the next three months, bringing the total to 46," Mr Sirsa said.

The minister did not specify the locations where the new stations will be installed but mentioned that the work is likely to be completed within three months. He added that these stations will help gather more detailed data on air quality.

Delhi's existing 40 air quality monitoring stations include locations such as Alipur, Anand Vihar, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Chandni Chowk, DTU, Dwarka, IGI Airport, IHBAS, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Lodhi Road, Najafgarh, Narela, and 25 other sites. These stations are spread across the city to calculate the capital's average Air Quality Index (AQI).

However, they are not evenly distributed, leaving many densely populated areas unmonitored. Several stations are located in less inhabited areas, such as IHBAS, Shri Aurobindo Marg, Karni Singh Shooting Range within the Asola Bhatti Forest Range, and Siri Fort near the Hauz Khas forest.

During the peak pollution season from November to January -- when the capital often turns into a gas chamber -- AQI levels frequently hit hazardous levels.

Last year, AQI crossed the 450 mark, breaching the maximum limit on the scale. On December 19, Delhi's air quality fell into the "severe plus" category, with a 24-hour average AQI of 451 recorded at 4 pm, according to CPCB data.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-450 "severe," and above 450 "severe plus." The minister also outlined plans to enhance cleanliness and beautification in the capital, stating that several initiatives are already underway.

Addressing the challenges, he acknowledged three major hurdles in the Yamuna cleanup but assured that efforts are in progress to ensure only treated water flows into the river. The government, in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD), Water Minister Parvesh Verma, and the Haryana government, is working towards achieving this goal.

He emphasised that one significant challenge is dealing with the stagnant, oxygen-depleted water at the riverbed, which causes the sediment to become "dead." To combat this, plans are being developed to restore oxygen levels and improve water quality. The minister also mentioned plans to create green belts along the Yamuna, transforming the area into a tourist destination.

Highlighting the importance of increasing Delhi's green cover, he announced that seven lakh plantation drives will be carried out in coordination with the forest department.

He described this initiative as a mass movement, encouraging participation from schools, colleges, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and industry associations.

Additionally, the minister spoke about efforts to convert Delhi's three major garbage mounds into parks. He assured that the Bhalswa landfill would be cleared by March 2026 to the extent that it would no longer be visible from a distance.

He further promised that all remaining landfills in the capital would be cleared by 2028.

The BJP government, which assumed power in Delhi after 26 years, has pledged to tackle pollution problem in the capital. Mr Sirsa, who took office last month, reiterated the party's commitment to cleaning and beautifying Delhi, stating that efforts will intensify in the coming months

