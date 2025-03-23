From Delhi To Hyderabad, India Goes Dark For Earth Hour. See Pics

Cities across India observed Earth Hour on Saturday night. The lights were turned off between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm as part of the event.

Many iconic buildings and places were part of the event.

Photo Credit: ANI

Lights at the iconic India Gate in Delhi were turned off to conserve energy.

Photo Credit: PTI

Lights at the Qutub Minar were also turned off.

#WATCH | Earth Hour being observed in Delhi as lights at the Qutub Minar are turned off to conserve energy. pic.twitter.com/3WzBQcdg4X — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

In Hyderabad, lights at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat were turned off to conserve energy.

#WATCH | Telangana: Earth Hour being observed in Hyderabad as lights at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat are turned off to conserve energy. pic.twitter.com/tqz1853KeY — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

Kerala Assembly Building also participated, switching off its lights.

Organized by the non-profit organization World Wide Fund (WWF), 'Earth Hour' was famously started as a lights-out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007. Since 2007, it has grown to engage millions of supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, inspiring individuals and organizations worldwide to take action for the environment, and driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people, as per the Ministry of Environment.

Earth Hour is a worldwide event wherein global landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, Sydney Opera House, the Empire State Building and Rashtrapati Bhawan (India) amongst others have also participated and switched off their electric lights during Earth Hour, as per the Ministry of Environment.

BSES had urged its 50 lakh-plus consumers and 2 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi to 'switch off' non-essential lights and appliances during Earth Hour.

This year's Earth Hour coincides with World Water Day and WWF-India is celebrating the convergence with the theme 'Be Water Wise,' reminding us that energy and water are inextricably linked. As the climate crisis deepens, rising temperatures are intensifying water shortages, and the need for conservation is more urgent than ever. Earth Hour is about more than just saving power--it is about making conscious choices every day that contribute to a sustainable future, said a statement from BSES.

Last year, Delhiites showcased their commitment by saving 206 MW during Earth Hour, with BSES areas contributing a significant 130 MW. This year, BSES to surpass these figures, proving once again that Delhi is not just a spectator in the fight against climate change--it is a leader.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)