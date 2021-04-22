Earth Day 2021: 10 Moving Quotes To Share On Earth Day Today

Earth Day 2021: Has there ever been a more urgent need to restore our damaged ecosystems?Perhaps not. On Earth Day today, it's time we realise that ecosystems support all life on Earth and food, water, medicines, energy and all necessary things that we need to lead a healthy life are provided by the planet's ecosystems. But it's important to be aware that all these resources are limited and we can enjoy them so long as they're taken care of. For years, not only environmentalists and climate activists, nature lovers, writers and all who care foe our earth have been reminding people to care for our precious ecosystems, use resources judiciously and stop wastage. Here a moving quotes to share on Earth Day.
Quotes to share on Earth Day
- "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed" - Mahatma Gandhi
- "The earth has music for those who listen" - William Shakespeare
- "The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for" - Ernest Hemingway
- ''I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use" - Mother Teresa
- ''Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything" - George Bernard Shaw
- "He that plants trees loves others besides himself" - Thomas Fuller
- "One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken" - Leo Tolstoy
- "To me a lush carpet of pine needles or spongy grass is more welcome than the most luxurious Persian rug" - Helen Keller
- "The wealth of the nation is its air, water, soil, forests, minerals, rivers, lakes, oceans, scenic beauty, wildlife habitats, and biodiversity" - Gaylord Nelson
- ''An understanding of the natural world and what's in it is a source of not only a great curiosity but great fulfillment" -David Attenborough