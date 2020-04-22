On Earth Day, PM Modi's Shout-Out To COVID-19 Warriors

PM Modi gave a shout-out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19.(FILE)

On International Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to work towards a cleaner and healthier planet.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet this morning, gave a shout-out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19.

On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet.



A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. #EarthDay2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

The Earth Day is celebrated across the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The first Earth Day was focused on the United States when Americans took to the streets with a peaceful call for environmental reform following an oil spill off the coast of California.

Half a century later, the day calls for people to unite in the fight against global pandemic, COVID-19, which has infected over 2 million people across the globe.

"Amid the recent outbreak, we encourage people to rise up but to do so safely and responsibly - in many cases, that means using our voices to drive action online rather than in person," said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to fight the challenges to preserve the planet.

"Our planet is going through one of the biggest crises in human history - the #CoronaPandemic. But a bigger threat is staring at us - climate change. We must all act together to fight these challenges and preserve our beautiful planet," tweeted Ms Banerjee.

The Congress, taking to Twitter, said the present crisis is a "wake-up call to renew our commitment to create a new plan for our planet".

The present crisis is a wake-up call to renew our commitment to create a new plan for our planet. This 50th Earth Day, let us all vow to bring about impactful and inclusive changes to foster harmonious and sustainable life on Earth. pic.twitter.com/sTq5z7coa6 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 22, 2020

"On #EarthDay2020 let us pledge to live in harmony with environment & in service of the universal force that sustains earth", tweeted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

