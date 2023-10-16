Early Winter Chill In Jammu And Kashmir With Snowfall, Cold Winds

The Met Office said the weather is expected to improve by tomorrow evening.

The early winter chill has gripped Kashmir after snowfall on both sides of the Pirpanjal mountains and rains in the plain of Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to snowfall in higher regions, cold winds have swept the region. Woollen clothing and heating gadgets are back to cope with the unusual cold in October.

The Mughal road, which connects Shopian in South Kashmir with Poonch, Rajouri has been closed to traffic due to snowfall. Higher reaches in Gurez in north Kashmir to Bhaderwah in Chinab valley have received light to moderate snowfall disrupting normal life.

Heavy snowfall was reported from Sadhna top along the Kupwara-Karnah road. Several passenger vehicles were stranded due to the accumulation of snow on the road.

The weather department has issued an advisory asking farmers to put off crop harvest till Tuesday.

It is the apple harvesting season which is the mainstay of Kahsmir's rural economy and livelihood.

