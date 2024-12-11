"Compelled To Take Step, Chairman Biggest Disruptor In Rajya Sabha": M Kharge

The opposition was forced to table the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar because he is "biggest disruptor" of the Upper House, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Wednesday afternoon. "His actions have hurt the dignity of India," Mr Kharge said, as he also stressed there is no "personal fight" against the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

"We have been compelled to take this step. We have already given a notice. The opposition is here to speak, standing together, on this sensitive issue. I am sad to say the Chairman left us with no option. For three years, he gave us neither time nor space to raise critical issues."

"We expect protection from the Chairperson... but he keeps gesturing to ruling party MPs to speak. Who will listen to the opposition when the Chair himself defends the government?"

In brief, but hard-hitting, remarks to reporters Mr Kharge also said the Chair "tries to insult opposition leaders" and "indulges in schooling MPs like a headmaster". "He is working like the government's spokesperson... the biggest disruptor of the Rajya Sabha is the Chairperson..."

"... (but the) notice for is not about personal grievances or political battles," he said.

Mr Kharge's comments came hours after the Congress-led opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against Mr Dhankhar, on grounds of partisan functioning of the House under his stewardship.

The motion triggered (inevitably) a row as BJP MPs hit back. Both Houses were then adjourned.

On Tuesday, after the motion was filed, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju led the government's counter. "The NDA has the majority in Rajya Sabha... The notice must be rejected, will be rejected and we will ensure that this kind of action is not accepted," Mr Rijiju said.

Mr Rijiju launched an impassioned defence of the Rajya Sabha Chair, describing him as "our guide" and accusing the Congress of having repeatedly insulted the post and Mr Dhankhar.

The proximate cause for the motion - the opposition and Mr Dhankhar have had several run-ins over the course of his tenure so far - was a face-off between Congress and BJP MPs this week over the latter's claim of collusion between Sonia Gandhi and businessman George Soros.

The attack - claiming links between Mrs Gandhi and a think-tank partially funded by Mr Soros' foundation, which has advocated for an independent Kashmir - was led in the Rajya Sabha by JP Nadda, who said the link "maligns India and raises national security concerns".

Mr Nadda also accused the Congress of acting as the "tool" of foreign forces.

Responding for the Congress, Mr Kharge slammed the "lie" and argued his party was always, and remains, committed to upholding India's democratic values. The unfounded allegations, he said, were a ploy by the BJP to divert the people's attention from issues affecting the country.

The Congress and the opposition have said Mr Dhankhar's handling of that face-off underlined the partisan functioning of the House. Mr Kharge pointed out BJP MPs were allowed to speak, on record, about Mrs Gandhi and George Soros, while the Chair turned down opposition MPs' trying to speak on other issues, such as the ethnic violence in Manipur and the farmers' protest.

Both Mr Nadda and Mr Kharge were later summoned to meet Mr Dhankhar in his chamber.

The no-confidence motion was submitted the following day, i.e., Tuesday.

The motion is unlikely to pass, given the opposition does not have the numbers and because it bypasses a rule stating notice of 14 days is required for the House to consider a vote.

The current Parliament session ends on December 20, nine days away.

